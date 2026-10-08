/'Frankenstein’s monster': India tears into Pakistan at UN over terror links

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations (UN) over its terror networks adding that even Pakistan’s leaders have begun to acknowledge it now. India also urged the international community to take stronger action against states accused of sponsoring terrorism. Exposing Islamabad's duplicity before the international community, Raghoo Puri, a first secretary in India’s UN mission, said that Islamabad has stated that the rogue Pakistani state has completely lost control of the 'Frankenstein’s monster of terrorism' it engineered.' Puri was delivering India's right of reply in response to an unprovoked tirade launched against New Delhi by Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon during proceedings at the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Committee, which handles legal affairs.



“Pakistan has presented itself as a frontline state in combating terrorism and as a victim, while masking the fact that the Frankenstein’s (monster) the Pakistani state has created and lost control over have moved from wreaking havoc in neighbouring countries to doing the same in Pakistan,” said on Wednesday (local time). "This was exposed recently by a provincial chief minister of Pakistan, and may I jog the memory of colleagues to an interview in 2018 by her father and former prime minister of Pakistan, exposing this dark secret. You cannot run with the hares and hunt with the hounds," he stated.



Drawing international scrutiny to Islamabad's elaborate smokescreens designed to shield high-value terrorist masterminds, Puri highlighted the farcical hike in the bounty announced by Pakistan for Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, which saw the reward raised merely from Pakistani rupees 50 lakh to 70 lakh. "Pakistan glosses over its state support for terrorism by announcing enhanced rewards for apprehending UN-listed head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, terrorist and mastermind of several attacks against my country," he stated. "When the media can reach Masood Azhar and get confirmation from him about the success of Operation Sindoor, surely the Pakistani state knows his whereabouts," he pointed out. Puri cautioned that "when terrorist groups are allowed to operate under state political power, international commitments become meaningless, and when perpetrators are provided safe havens, the victims of terrorism are denied justice."

Pakistan's terror record listed