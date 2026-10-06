/FlyDubai pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, suffered fractured skull, underwent emergency surgery in Saudi Arabia

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who saved a flight full of 170 people from an attempted hijacking and intentional crash, suffered a skull fracture in the attack. He suffered a depressed fracture and underwent skull reconstruction in Saudi Arabia. His co-pilot attacked him with a crash axe, severely injuring him.

Despite being on the floor, the captain of the FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv fought and was able to open the cockpit door. Off-duty pilots steadied the plane, which had dropped 14,000 feet, and the crew and passengers helped control the co-pilot.

As the Captain tried to fend off the attacker's attempt to hijack the plane, he suffered grievous injuries. He suffered wounds to his limbs, chest, and upper abdominal area. He also sustained a "depressed fracture" in which the skull breaks, and a piece of bone is pushed inward towards the brain. He received emergency treatment for the condition in Saudi Arabia.

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A depressed fracture can cause the low piece of bone to press into the brain, making immediate care crucial. His skull was reconstructed, after which he was airlifted to Abu Dhabi.

Currently, Captain Machchhar is at the Military Hospital, where he is under the supervision of a team of specialised doctors. He is reportedly responding well to the treatment. Meanwhile, his family has been permitted to meet him, reports suggest.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar recalls the ordeal

Captain Machchhar has been praised for his bravery across the world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to him and thanked him for saving the lives of more than 170 people on board.