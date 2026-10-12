/Ethiopia’s top diplomat in Delhi says EAM Jaishankar visit focused on economic ties; Eritrean ‘invasion’ discussed

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar’s recent visit to Ethiopia centred on strengthening bilateral ties, economic partnership and the shared Global South agenda, according to Ethiopia’s Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi, Nebiyu Tedla Negash. In an interview to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said the two sides also exchanged views on the regional situation, including what he described as an invasion by Eritrean forces.

Mr Negash said Mr Jaishankar, who was on an African tour, focused on “enhancing the bilateral relationship with Ethiopia”. He held extensive discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, covering the bilateral relationship and “possibilities of enhancing relations to a higher level”.

“One of the issues that they also discussed to enhance their bilateral level is to work on the economy aspect between the countries,” Mr Negash said. “As you know, more than 675 Indian investors have invested in Ethiopia… and they have discussed on ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries.” The ministers also exchanged views on regional and multilateral matters.

Both countries are BRICS members. Mr Negash noted that the current global situation is “very challenging” and the multilateral system is under pressure. “With countries like India, Ethiopia is working on various aspects, including on the platform of the BRICS, to further advocate the voice of the Global South and also to work on further advancing the reform of the international system, including the financial and economic architecture of the global order,” he said. He added that the two sides could build on existing decisions to advance the economic side of their relationship bilaterally and multilaterally.

On United Nations Security Council reform, a long-standing Indian priority, Mr Negash said the UN, founded in 1945, “should be fit for purpose” to address current challenges.

Ethiopia supports the Ezulwini Consensus, under which African countries have requested two additional non-permanent seats beyond the three they already hold, plus permanent seats “with veto power, with all the privileges”.

“I think India and other emerging countries from the Global South… need to have their representation felt in the UN Security Council and in other UN structures,” he said. “Not only India, but other countries have been also asking this and advocating for this, and hopefully the reform of the Security Council will happen.”

Turning to regional security, Mr Negash confirmed that the two ministers discussed “in detail of the current situation in the region, including the invasion by Eritrean forces and incursions into Ethiopian sovereign territories”. They exchanged views on where they could work together “bilaterally, as well as multilaterally, including the UN, the BRICS and other forums”.

The comments come as Ethiopia and Eritrea have traded accusations of aggression amid fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, with Addis Ababa accusing Eritrean forces of advancing deep into its territory and warning of its right to self-defence.