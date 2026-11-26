Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has pushed back against claims that humanity should surrender control and free will to artificial intelligence, calling the suggestion “absurd”. In a post on X on November 25, he said AI must remain subject to legitimate democratic processes and that handing over governance to machines would be a bad idea. The remarks come amid a growing disagreement among major AI companies over how much authority increasingly powerful systems should have. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang have also raised concerns about preserving human agency as AI capabilities advance.

Why has Dario Amodei rejected the claims?

Amodei was responding to an Axios report about views within Anthropic on whether some decision-making powers could eventually be handed to AI systems. He argued that two different ideas were being confused: allowing AI to perform increasingly complex tasks and allowing it to govern society. The Anthropic chief said he supports automation in areas such as driving, drug discovery and software development, where AI could deliver major benefits. However, he does not believe that efficiency or security should come at the cost of human self-determination.

He also criticised rival AI executives for talking about human control while releasing products that increasingly automate tasks.

What are Sam Altman and Meta saying?

The debate is not limited to Anthropic. Earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said people must retain agency over the future. Meta chief AI officer Alexandr Wang also warned against a handover of society to AI.

Wang highlighted the difficulty of maintaining human control over systems capable of improving themselves without human assistance. This process is known as recursive self-improvement (RSI). It refers to AI systems helping to develop more capable versions of themselves, potentially reducing the need for human involvement.

Anthropic is already using AI to build AI

There is an important complication in Amodei’s argument. Anthropic is already relying heavily on Claude to accelerate its own development.