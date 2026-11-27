Polling analyst Nate Silver believes President Donald Trump could face impeachment and removal from office over the administration’s decision to approve Nvidia and AMD AI chip shipments to China. The controversy intensified last week after the House Foreign Affairs Committee released information revealing that the Trump administration had approved shipments of nearly 900,000 AI chips manufactured by Nvidia and AMD to companies allegedly backed by the Chinese military. The revelations came amid reports about an alleged relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a Chinese executive suspected by US intelligence of passing information to Beijing.

Following Democrats’ strong performance in the midterm elections earlier this month, party members have promised to hold the Trump administration accountable. Silver believes the Nvidia controversy could potentially become grounds for impeachment. During an episode of the Still Counting podcast, Silver asked his co-hosts about prediction markets and the likelihood of Trump being impeached and removed from office before his term concludes. “Do you know what the prediction markets say for what's the chance that Trump will be impeached and removed from office before his term ends?” Silver asked his co-hosts. “Are they saying it’s like 25 percent? I have not looked,” Galen Druke guessed.

Silver said Druke was “uncannily accurate,” explaining that he considers a 25 per cent probability of impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate “entirely reasonable.” However, co-host Clare Malone disagreed with the possibility of Trump being removed from office during his second term. Trump was impeached twice by the House during his first presidency but was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions. Malone described the betting markets as “addled.”

Silver maintained that the circumstances surrounding the Nvidia controversy could change the political outlook. “If he is aiding and abetting, he could absolutely get removed by the Senate,” Silver continued. “If his approval keeps going down at the rate it is, he’s going to be at whatever 29 percent by the end of next year. And if he’s doing s*** to like profit off selling advanced chips to China, abso-f***ing-lutely he could be removed — and he should be.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Controversy

On November 8, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife after The New York Times reported that he had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive working at a Singapore-based data center. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of providing information to Beijing. When the Nvidia controversy emerged, Trump expressed surprise and defended Huang. “I’m amazed by the news because I view [Huang] as a very high quality person. I've known him a long time.”

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on November 12, triggering a sharp decline in the company's stock price. However, following calls from shareholders and influential Silicon Valley figures, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, for Huang to return, Nvidia's board announced Monday that it had unanimously agreed to reinstate him. Reports also suggested that Trump played a role in Huang's return. Three people familiar with the matter told CNBC that Huang had not violated national security laws.