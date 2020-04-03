As coronavirus deaths rise in US, funeral homes overwhelmed with bodies

More than 1,400 people have been killed by the coronavirus in New York city. The crisis has worsened, not only are hospitals and morgues struggling to treat the desperately ill but also to move the dead.

New york city funeral homes have been overwhelmed with the coronavirus dead.

Horrific scenes have emerged overnight from the centre of the city, where owners of funeral services are apologising to families at the start of every conversation for being unusually terse and unaccommodating. The authorities are also begging them to insist that hospitals hold their loved ones as long as possible and said that they are seeking help from the government to resolve the crisis.

Hospitals are packed and hard put to offload bodies to funeral homes, and cemeteries and crematoriums are booked for a week at least while in amid all this, funeral homes have become the choking point.

Families who have lost loved ones to the killer disease have also been left heartbroken as the stay-at-home order means they cannot hold public funerals.

Meanwhile, mobile morgues have been brought in to plug the gap; 45 of these have now set up around the five boroughs and these may be able to take on another 3,500 bodies.