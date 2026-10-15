/6 Russian jets destroyed in overnight strike, claims Ukraine

Ukrainian ⁠military ⁠on ⁠Thursday claimed it had struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh region in an overnight strike and destroyed six Su-34M military ‌aircraft. Taking to Telegram, Ukraine’s military general staff said it had confirmed damage of varying degrees to all six aircraft.

The Ukrainian army used its Neptune coastal missile system in the attack. According to Kyiv International, Neptune is Ukraine's ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship cruise missile having a maximum range of several hundred kilometers.

There has been no confirmation from the Rsussian side so far on the attack or damaged caused to the aircraft.

The Su-34M is a large fighter-bomber worth millions of US dollars. It has frequently been used by Russia in its war with Ukraine to drop glide bombs onto Ukrainian cities near the frontline.

Russia attacks Kyiv with barrage of missiles

The attack as claimed by Ukraine comes two days after Russia launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv and other locations.

Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 39 ballistic missiles and over 120 attack drones and loitering munitions during an overnight assault on Tuesday. The attacks primarily targeted energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv, killing six people and leaving approximately 600,000 without electricity, according to the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy alleged that failure by US to provide advance warnings to Kyiv led to the attacks. He said Ukraine ‘received no advance warning from our partners’ before Russia launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv and other locations early on Tuesday.