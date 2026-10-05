/Rapture, the end of world, is a week away, claims pastor whose past prediction failed

South African pastor who sparked panic around the Rapture last year, leading some people to even sell all their belongings, has claimed that doomsday is only days away. Despite his earlier prediction failing to materialise, Joshua Mhlakela has once again come out boldly to claim that believers will be lifted upwards to the sky by Jesus around October 12 and 13.

Rapture is an end-of-times belief among a small number of largely evangelical Christians who believe that Jesus will come on Earth a second time, and this will be the beginning of "tribulations". Those who did not believe in him will suffer, while the faithful will leave the world behind and go to heaven with him.

The latest rapture prophecy

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Joshua Mhlakela said in multiple YouTube videos and interviews that he had visions of the Rapture, a day when the world will end. He said, "God told me because there's no other date coming out, 12 to 13 October, which is the true feast of trumpets, which is when I will be meeting my saviour face to face in the rapture."

The pastor's past predictions about the Rapture failed last year. The first time he made a "there's no other final" prophecy was in 2025, when he said that God will "rescue the Christians out of the world" on September 23 and 24 of the year. This was also the time when the Jewish Feast of Trumpets, also known as Rosh Hashanah, fell. He said that all living and dead believers will rise into the air to meet God, and the nonbelievers will be left behind.

The last Rapture prophecy

"The rapture is here upon us, whether you are ready or not ready," he said on the CENTTWINZ TV YouTube channel. He said that he saw "Jesus sitting on his throne", saying "loud and clear, 'I am coming soon'." "He said to me on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025, ‘I will come back to the Earth.'"