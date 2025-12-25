/Christmas apocalypse has been cancelled, says Ghana 'prophet', buys Mercedes with donations

Self-proclaimed prophet of Ghana, Ebo Enoch, has announced that the rapture has been postponed. He had predicted that the world will be devoured by a massive flood on December 25. However, after nothing of the sort happened, he told his followers that the apocalypse has been postponed and that God had granted him more time to expand the ark project. Right now, he has built around 10 arks, according to Ghana Web, a local news portal. He has claimed that God has answered his prayers. This follows reports that he has purchased a $100K Mercedes with donations he got from his followers to build the arks.

Enoch had been telling his followers that December 25 is the day of the Rapture, the day the world will be consumed by a great flood. The content creator with a huge following on social media, says he was ordered to build the ships by God, just like Noah was told to build the ark to house one pair of each species. For this purpose, he asked his followers to give him money so he could build the ships. Several of them sold their belongings to get the money. There were videos of people carrying their goods and gathering to board the arks ahead of D-day.

Ebo Enoch buys a Mercedes

However, reports suggest that he has used the money to buy a Mercedes car worth $100,000. Netizens have been shocked to see how Enoch managed to delude so many people who happily gave him their money. Enoch even posted videos of himself inspecting the ships to create a sense of belief among his people. He added that no one had received any special message to board the ships, and every believer was welcome.