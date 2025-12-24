/Another rapture-like event predicted, Ghana man says a great flood will begin on Dec 25

A self-proclaimed Ghana prophet has built several arks, claiming that the world will witness a catastrophic flood on December 25, lasting three years. Ebo Enoch has predicted a Biblical flood similar to the one believed to have happened during the time of Noah. According to the holy book, Noah was ordered by the Lord to build an ark that could hold a pair of every species on Earth. Enoch, a content creator with a huge following on social media, says he was also ordered to build the ships, except he has reportedly made around 10 of them. His followers are believed to have sold their belongings and handed their money to Enoch to take care of them on the ark.

His videos show him fasting and praying for the people, while wearing a torn sack. Ghana Web, a local news portal, reported that he has built 10 of these ships for the three-year deluge that Enoch has predicted to begin on December 25, 2025. Some videos on social media show people reaching the spot where the arks are for refuge when the rain pours down on the world, and a global flood washes everything away.

He says that everyone is welcome to board the ships, and he has not chosen any particular people. Ebo is also known as Igno Noah or Ebo Jesus. He has been posting pictures of himself inspecting the ships. Netizens are in disbelief about his claims and seeing how his followers are blindly believing everything he says, even selling all their belongings.

The rapture prophecy