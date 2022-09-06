NASA's 'certified space technology' helps menopausal women

NASA's space technology is amazing, it can withstand harsh and unforgiving environments of previously untouched space. Now, one piece of technology that was developed by the space agency for its space endeavours will help ageing women deal with the effects of menopause.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that 1.3 million Americans start to experience menopause symptoms each year, which are typically characterised by hot flashes. The fluctuating temperatures that come with menopause can linger for years and can range from uncomfortable to incapacitating. NASA technology will aid in relieving these extreme symptoms.

The technology in question is called Outlast. As per the NASA website, it was developed in the 1980s when the space agency's Houston-based Johnson Space Center was looking into ways to improve insulation in spacesuit gloves.

In collaboration with Triangle Research and Development Corporation, the centre then explored "phase-change materials, which maintain a steady temperature as they change phase from solid to liquid or vice-versa."

They were successfully "able to demonstrate the effectiveness of a temperature-stabilizing fabric insert for a spacesuit glove."

However, the technology never went to space.

Now, a textile marketer named Louise Nicholson, who wanted to help people stay comfortable during menopause, will be using Outlast.

Nicholson's London-based company Fifty One Apparel has introduced "high-end fabrics" that are made "by bonding Outlast to cellulosic yarn" which helps the clothing maintain "the temperature-regulating properties of phase-change materials" while retaining "the look and feel of high-end fabrics."

The company's early offerings were limited to a line of shirts in four designs which were initially distributed to customers in the London region through parties. However, now the company has evolved to include online sales of tops, bottoms, and nightwear to people all over the world. Fifty One also offers products like turbans, facemasks, and scarves, all of which use space technology that helps menopausing women stay cool.