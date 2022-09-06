Watch | Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin suffers stroke on air

A news anchor for an American television station started tripping over her words and appeared unwell on air on Saturday, September 3, turns out she was showing the early symptoms of a stroke.

Julie Chin of KJRH, an Oklahoma news anchor was live when she suddenly suffered what was later identified as the "beginnings of a stroke".

Chin was experiencing difficulty in properly forming sentences, a video of the incident shows her saying "I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody," before passing over to her colleague.

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022 ×

Her coworkers realised she was experiencing a medical emergency and made a 911 call. Doctors have identified what she went through as the "beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke."

Taking to Facebook, the anchor revealed "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere." and that she felt great before the show.

She raised awareness about strokes and told people to remember the acronym "BE FAST" while identifying the condition.

"Be fast and call 911. B.alance (Sudden loss of balance), E.yes (Sudden vision changes), F.ace (Facial droop), A.rms (One arm drifts downward), S.peech (Slurred/confused speech), T.ime & Terrible headache"

Talking about her stroke, she revealed the symptoms she experienced "First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later, my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter."

As per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 795,000 Americans experience a stroke each year, making it one of the leading causes of death in the nation.

