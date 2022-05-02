One in 10 women left job due to menopausal symptoms in UK, finds survey  

While working during menopause, around one in 10 women have left job due to symptoms, found a survey.

In it, more than 4,000 UK women, who were between the age group of 45 and 55, participated, said a Sky News report.

The women had either experienced the perimenopause or the menopause earlier or were currently undergoing it.

Around 14% women reduced their working hours, 14% went for part-time and 8% did not apply for promotion, the survey found.

The Fawcett Society supported the research and has also produced a report called ‘Menopause and the Workplace’.

In a Channel 4 documentary called ‘Davina McCall: Sex, Mind And The Menopause’, the findings of the survey will be featured at 9 pm on Monday.

Around 45% women, who were surveyed, had not talked to someone at their GP practice about menopause. Around 29% had not spoken to their GP or a nurse, the report found.

Fawcett Society chief executive Jemima Olchawski said, "Menopausal women are experiencing unnecessary misery and it's a national scandal. From waiting too long for the right care, to uniforms that cause unnecessary discomfort - women are being badly let down.”

"The government needs to make urgent changes, from requiring employers to have menopause action plans, to creating a route into menopause healthcare, to ensuring that GPs are adequately trained to spot menopause symptoms,” added Olchawski.

