Baby’s day out: Four-year-old kid goes for a spin in mom’s car in Netherlands  

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy drove his mother’s car to eventually crash it into two parked vehicles in Netherlands on Saturday.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

On Saturday, the child woke up when his father went to work and decided to take mother's car keys "to go for a drive", the cops wrote.

After the crash, the child left the scene bare feet, the police in the city of Utrecht said.

On watching the kid walk on the street alone in the cold, the concerned bystanders called the police.

When the cops picked up the kid, the report of an abandoned vehicle appeared to have hit two parked cars came in.

"We then realised that the child may have been the driver," the Instagram post added.

The car was registered in the name of boy's mother, the cops said. She was then called.

Before being reunited with mother, the kid was given hot chocolate and teddy bear at the police station.

The cops took the mother and child to the crash site. After reaching there, the child was asked if he could drive. He opened the car with the key and turned it on. He also moved his foot to the clutch and gas pedals, the police said.

The police urged the parents to hide their car keys.

"Fortunately, this mini driver's adventure has come to an end with a sizzle," the police added.

The police jokingly said on Instagram that they discovered a "new Max Verstappen".

(With inputs from agencies)