/From Putin’s birthday to nuking LA: Trump’s latest bizarre ramblings fuel fresh mental health fears

Donald Trump once again left people wondering about his mental faculties during a meeting at the Oval Office on Wednesday (Oct 7). Not only did he struggle to stay awake in the midst of journalists and his administrative team, but he also said something so bizarre that left everyone watching wondering if he was seriously saying the words. His latest gaffe comes at a time when he again pitched himself for the Nobel Peace Prize, after repeatedly asking for it last year. Critics have dubbed Trump "deranged" for his bizarre antics, with California Governor Gavin Newsom recently saying he is "mentally ill."

The 80-year-old was practically snoozing at the Oval meeting as venture capitalist Brad Gerstner praised his “Trump Accounts” for American children in front of the press. And when he was shaken out of his slumber by a journalist with a question on the plague scare in Russia, the American president blurted out the most unexpected thing.

Trump remembers Putin's birthday when asked about the plague

When asked whether he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possible plague outbreak in Siberia, he said, "Today is his birthday. Today is Vladimir Putin’s birthday; I’m sure you’re gonna celebrate it." Trump's words caught everyone in the room by surprise.

Trump said that he had a call set up, and asked the journalist, "Are you gonna celebrate his birthday? No, I have a call set up." That the president chose to bring up Putin's birthday and the accompanying celebrations at a time when the country is in the midst of a major health scare is another example of his badly placed priorities.

His response that he had a call set up also left many wondering whether the plan is to extend best wishes on his birthday or discuss the grave matter of plague. Going by the things he has done and said in the past, either case could be true.

Trump renews calls for Nobel Peace Prize

At the same gathering, Trump again talked about his longstanding desire for the Nobel Peace Prize. "I’ve done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," Trump told reporters. He added that he is working to settle another war, adding that no other president had done it before.

"They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I’m not saying that out of scorn; I’m saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody’s never," he said.

Questions on Trump's physical and mental health

The 80-year-old has had countless such moments in this tenure as president, with snoozing during meetings on top of the list. Just last week, he fell asleep after announcing a new steel plant in Iowa. He has been seen with his eyes shut on several occasions. His mental health has been under the scanner as he continues to say the strangest things and make claims without any proof.

Trump's strange statements

He shocked the world when he threatened Iran, saying that "a whole civilisation will die tonight." Concerned politicians called to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. On Monday, at a rally in Nebraska, Trump said, "Let Iran take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay." A flabbergasted Newsom said, "Donald Trump is mentally ill. TIME FOR THE 25TH!"

He has also repeatedly claimed that he won the presidential elections thrice - 2016, 2020 and 2024 - as he continues to push his belief that he was burgled of a win in the 2020 elections. Trump has also said quite a few times that he wants to run for president again, even though the American Constitution limits it to two terms.

Trump's bizarre ‘vegan’ rant at Texas rally

At a Texas rally on Wednesday, Trump went on a bizarre tirade, telling the crowd that Melania calls him "sir" when correcting his pronunciation of the word "vegan." Trump recalled, "You know, my wife told me 'sir, you have to do me a favor — it's not vay-gan, it's vee-gan.'" He also attacked Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton's Democratic opponent, James Talarico, alleging he pretends to eat meat for political reasons in Texas, but is secretly vegan.

"Now he says he loves meat, but he's a vegan — see, Melania? I got that right. He's a vegan. He wants to eat a piece of lettuce, a little piece of lettuce, please."