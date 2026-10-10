Mumbai has gained a new addition to India’s cruise industry with the arrival of Cordelia Sky, the second ship in the Cordelia Cruises fleet, arrived in the city. It marks a significant development in the company’s expansion and its broader push to make cruising more accessible to Indian travellers.



The ship’s arrival comes five years after Cordelia Cruises first set sail in India with its inaugural vessel, Cordelia Empress. With a second ship now in its fleet, the company is set to expand its overall capacity, offer travellers a wider range of itineraries, and further cement India’s growing reputation as a cruise tourism destination.



Cordelia Sky dwarfs its predecessor in scale, spanning over 77,000 gross tonnes and stretching 258 metres in length. Onboard, the ship offers more than 1,000 staterooms, along with 10 restaurants, 11 bars, multiple swimming pools, entertainment venues, a 930-seat theatre, sports facilities, a spa, and dedicated zones designed for children and teenagers.