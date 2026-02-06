/China bans flush car handles: What makes hidden handles a hazard?

China has banned the hidden car door handle, citing safety issues. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced that the rule will come into force from January 1, 2027, and all cars sold from this date must include mechanical release mechanisms inside and outside. What led Beijing to make this decision? What are the problems posed by hidden car door handles, also known as flush? China has been looking into these handles since July 2024. China witnessed multiple EV crashes where the doors failed to open. Most recently, a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra sedan collided with a median barrier in Chengdu, West China. Bystanders watched helplessly and failed to open the car door as the vehicle’s electronic door handle system malfunctioned after impact. It was cited as an example of "over-engineering that creates unnecessary risk" in life and death situations.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Tesla is behind the popularity of these handles on EVs. However, the country has seen similar accidents where the flush handles failed to function. In December 2023, a Tesla Model Y SUV owner got caught in an inferno in Virginia and could not be saved because the electronically powered doors failed. An investigation was launched into the Model Y and Model 3 handles by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Also Read: China moves to ban hidden door handles on EVs over safety fears from THIS date

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How hidden car handles malfunction

After the accident, Tesla said that it was working to prevent such an issue in the future. South Korean carmaker Hyundai says that flush handles are of two types - “an automatic style that pops out as needed, and a manual style where the user presses part of the handle area and then pulls to open the door.” The handles that pop out fully depend on the car battery entirely. When the car keys come near the door, the sensors detect them and send a command to reveal the handles. But in case of battery drain, short circuits, or crashes, these handles can malfunction. Besides the major risk of getting caught in such cars, people are also increasingly injuring their fingers because of them. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to it.

Cars with hidden car handles in India