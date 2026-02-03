/China moves to ban hidden door handles on EVs over safety fears from THIS date

China has become the first country to formally restrict the use of hidden door handles on electric vehicles, following growing safety concerns tied to emergency access failures. The sleek handle designs, popularised globally by Tesla, will be phased out under new national regulations. The decision follows a series of fatal incidents involving electric vehicles, including two deadly crashes in China linked to Xiaomi EVs. In those cases, suspected power outages reportedly prevented passengers from opening the doors, raising alarms among regulators.

Under rules issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, all passenger vehicles sold in China must be equipped with mechanical door-release systems that work independently of electrical power. These releases must be accessible from both inside and outside the vehicle. Externally, each passenger door, excluding the boot, must include a recessed opening measuring at least 6cm by 2cm by 2.5cm to ensure rescuers or occupants can reach the handle. Inside the cabin, clear markings must indicate how to open the door, with minimum dimensions set to ensure visibility.

The regulations are scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2027. Vehicles already approved and nearing market launch will be granted an additional two-year grace period to revise their designs. Hidden door handles are currently a defining feature of China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market, which includes electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered cars. Government-linked data shows that roughly 60% of the country’s 100 best-selling NEV models use concealed handle designs.

While the rules apply only to vehicles sold in China, the country’s dominance in global auto manufacturing suggests the changes could influence design standards worldwide. Tesla’s door handles are already under scrutiny elsewhere. In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation in November after receiving reports that electronic handles on 2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles failed unexpectedly.