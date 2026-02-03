3 Indian nationals arrested in Canada for shootings over extortion - What is the case

In a major development, three Indian nationals, including a teenager, have been arrested in Canada. They have been charged in connection with an incident of multiple shots being fired at a residence for the apparent purpose of extortion. Their names and photographs was released by Canada Police on Monday (Feb 2). They have been identified as Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, and Dayajeet Singh Billing. All three were charged with one count of discharging a firearm into a place. They have been remanded to custody till Friday and police said as they were foreign nationals, the Canada Border Services Agency or CBSA had also been engaged in the matter.
What is the case?
According to reports, around 3:50 am, shots were fired at a home and a small fire was started outside. No injuries were reported, though the residence was occupied at the time. Officers on a specialized anti-extortion patrol (Project Assurance) located the suspects shortly after the shooting. The three individuals were apprehended after entering a rideshare vehicle near 28 Avenue and 140 Street.
This case is part of an escalating pattern of violence in the Surrey and Lower Mainland regions. Since January 1, 2026, Surrey has recorded 46 reported extortion cases, including 11 shootings and one arson attack. Just one week prior, two other Indian nationals—Harshdeep Singh (20) and Hanspreet Singh (21)—were arrested for a separate extortion-related shooting. Intimidators often demand large sums ($100k+) from businessmen via phone or WhatsApp; refusal frequently leads to drive-by shootings or firebombing. Surrey City Council has urged the federal government to declare a national emergency. In response, Ottawa recently committed 20 additional RCMP officers and air support to combat the "menace".
