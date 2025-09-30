Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 30, 2025, 15:06 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 15:06 IST
Zubeen Garg's death probe: India seeks cooperation from Singaporean authorities

Singer Zubeen Garg was in Singapore for a live concert, a part of the North East India Festival. Indian officials aim to facilitate a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding Garg's drowning during his visit 

Indian singer Zubeen Garg’s death on September 19 numbed the nation. The 52-year-old was in Singapore where he was scheduled to perform at a live concert, a part of the North East India Festival. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to seek cooperation from Singaporean authorities in investigating the tragic death of renowned singer. This move aims to facilitate a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding Garg's drowning during his visit to Singapore for the festival.

His untimely death in Singapore, brought his fans together in way never seen before. For days, Assam was trying to crawl back to normalcy as his fans were shattered by the sudden demise of their idol.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects

