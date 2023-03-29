Apple Pay Later: What is it & how to use- Here's everything you need to know about newly launched service

Apple Pay Later: Apple is known for its best quality products, latest technology, and enhanced user experience. It is also known for the after-sales services it provides. Recently, the tech giant has become more focused towards making services more accessible to its users. Apple launched Apple Pay Later for its users on Tuesday. It has also released a press release about the new service allowing people to make payments for products in instalments.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple Pay Later.

What is Apple Pay Later?

Apple Pay Later follows the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' concept. However, it is only available to the people of the United States. Users can take loans ranging from $50 to $1,000, free of interest or fees. Apple Pay Later users can return the loan in four instalments over six weeks.

How to use Apple Pay Later?

Apple invited the selected user to access the 'pre-release version' of Apple Pay Later. However, they plan to offer the service to all eligible users in the next few months. Jennifer Bailey, the vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, stated, "There's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to how people manage their finances. Many people are looking for flexible payment options, which is why we're excited to provide our users with Apple Pay Later."