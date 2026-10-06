/American politician says he doesn't know what ChatGPT and Claude are - 'Didn’t know what that was until a week ago'

Ignorance is bliss, and we cannot help but use the phrase for a senior Democratic lawmaker in the United States who revealed a few weeks ago that he hadn't even heard about artificial intelligence "until a week ago". Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina told the America, Actually podcast, "Believe it or not, I didn’t know what that was until a week ago." His admission is drawing flak from young voters who are flabbergasted to know that a lawmaker is unaware of AI.

A clip of the unbelievable admission is going viral as debate about the dangers of AI rages on. The technology is threatening millions of jobs, with several thousand already having lost to AI. Industry experts have also raised alarm about how it could spell doom for humanity, wiping us off the face of Earth in as little as four years. Anti-AI activists have been thronging conferences and demanding answers on why the common man has never been consulted on scaling up the technology.

I don't know what ChatGPT or Claude are

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On the podcast, host Astead Herndon asked Clyburn whether he ever uses ChatGPT or Claude. When he said he hadn't even heard about AI until recently, Herndon says, "I’m jealous. You’ve got yourself in a bubble." The 86-year-old politician replies, "That may sound strange to you. I didn’t know what that was."

Herndon then asks Clyburn if he had been to a data centre, and how he legislates being so far from this technology. The politician says, "I have a great staff. You know, I wish I could know everything." He admitted that he doesn't know everything and doesn't spend time trying to learn everything. "What I spend my time doing is trying to surround myself with people who do know stuff," said Clyburn, who has announced that he is running for an 18th term.

The clip drew reactions from shocked netizens who cannot believe that someone in this day and age is unaware of AI. An X user wrote, "This is insane. We are so doomed as a country to be governed by the elderly." The user added that Clyburn has an "incredible legacy", but called his lack of knowledge on the subject "horrendous".