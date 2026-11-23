A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district became the centre of attention after two grooms received currency-note garlands worth ₹1 crore each from their brother-in-law.
The unusual gift was presented to cousins Prashant Singh and Kanha Raghav during their ghudchadhi ceremony on Saturday in Nagla Fauda village. Their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar Thakur, who lives in Nandoli village in Rajasthan’s Kama area, gifted the massive garlands.
Each garland was reportedly around 100 feet long and made entirely of ₹500 notes. Their size meant several people had to carry and manage them.
The two grooms were asked to stand on a rooftop as the enormous garlands were placed around their necks. They later got married at a marriage hall in Mathura’s Goverdhan area.
Prashant and Kanha are nephews of Mahavir Swami, a farmer leader associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu). Their families are reportedly involved in the marble and stone showroom business.
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Videos of the grand gift have since gone viral on social media, attracting attention from villagers and people in nearby areas.