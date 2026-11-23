A wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district became the centre of attention after two grooms received currency-note garlands worth ₹1 crore each from their brother-in-law.

The unusual gift was presented to cousins Prashant Singh and Kanha Raghav during their ghudchadhi ceremony on Saturday in Nagla Fauda village. Their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar Thakur, who lives in Nandoli village in Rajasthan’s Kama area, gifted the massive garlands.



Each garland was reportedly around 100 feet long and made entirely of ₹500 notes. Their size meant several people had to carry and manage them.

The two grooms were asked to stand on a rooftop as the enormous garlands were placed around their necks. They later got married at a marriage hall in Mathura’s Goverdhan area.



Prashant and Kanha are nephews of Mahavir Swami, a farmer leader associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu). Their families are reportedly involved in the marble and stone showroom business.