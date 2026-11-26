Open-weight AI models are large language models (LLMs) whose trained parameters, or "weights", are released for public download. Weights are the billions of numbers a model learns during training. Once released to the public, anyone can run, inspect, fine-tune, or deploy the open-weight models on their own hardware, without a vendor's API. Most leading commercial systems, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude, are closed AI models. Users can reach them only via the company's apps or APIs. Open-weight is not fully open-source. Most "open" models, including Meta's Llama, Mistral, Alibaba's Qwen, DeepSeek, Moonshot's Kimi and OpenAI's gpt-oss, keep training data and recipes private. Truly open-source examples include Ai2's OLMo and EleutherAI's Pythia.

The case for open-weight AI models: Are they good?

Supporters say open-weight AI models drive innovation, cut costs and prevent vendor lock-in. Models can run on private servers, protecting privacy. They argue that broad scrutiny improves safety, while closed systems create single points of failure. Chipmakers like Nvidia gain too: more models mean more chip demand.

In July this year, 25 companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, IBM, and Hugging Face, signed the letter "Open Weights and American AI Leadership". It argued that America's AI leadership depends on an open ecosystem, not one frontier model. OpenAI and Google later signed. Anthropic did not.

Who are against open-weight AI and what are their concerns?

Critics, including Anthropic, say public open-weight models cannot be recalled or updated. Bad actors can strip safety filters and fine-tune models for cyberattacks or bioweapons, they argue. Closed models allow monitoring and access controls.

Yet Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei opposes a blanket ban on open-weight AI models, preferring targeted controls based on risk.

Distillation is another flashpoint. It means training one model on another's outputs, which closed-model firms call IP theft. In February 2026, Anthropic said DeepSeek, Moonshot and MiniMax used about 24,000 fake accounts to extract Claude's capabilities.

OpenAI long favoured closed models. After DeepSeek's success, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted it had been "on the wrong side of history".

In August 2025, OpenAI released gpt-oss, its first open-weight model since 2019.

Altman said if such models are not released to the public, the world would run mostly on Chinese models. OpenAI still keeps its frontier models closed, as open weights erode pricing power.



The China angle in open-weight models: A threat to US AI dominance?

China now leads in open-weight AI with DeepSeek, Qwen, Kimi and GLM. Moonshot's Kimi K3, released in July 2026, has 2.8 trillion parameters, making it the largest open-weight model yet. It performs close to Western frontier models, at far lower costs, and saw a surge in adoption.

In August 2026, Chinese open models logged over 328 million downloads, more than double US rivals.

That cheap competition hits US firms that spent billions on training and rely on API revenue.

If Chinese models become the global default, that would lead to a shift of influence, data flows, and standards away from the US.

Washington has debated restrictions, but downloaded models cannot be recalled.

In August, the White House said Chinese open-weight models would not face government testing under its new safety framework. Congress is now weighing the Open-Source AI Leadership Act to boost US open models.

US labs still hold the absolute frontier of AI.