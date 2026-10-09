/SoftBank’s next AI move? Masayoshi Son reportedly seeks $100 billion in Gulf capital

SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son is reportedly seeking up to $100 billion from Gulf investors to finance a new wave of artificial intelligence investments, according to the Financial Times. The reported fundraising would support a fund aimed at acquiring companies and improving their operations using AI and other advanced technologies. The move comes as SoftBank increases its exposure to the AI industry, including its multibillion-dollar commitment to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. However, the fundraising plan has not been independently verified by Reuters, and SoftBank has not commented publicly on the report.

Why is Masayoshi Son seeking $100 billion for AI?

According to the Financial Times, Son has held discussions in recent weeks with senior figures in the Gulf, including in the United Arab Emirates, about raising the money.

The proposed fund would acquire businesses and use AI and other advanced technologies to improve how they operate. If the plan proceeds, it could give SoftBank another route to invest in companies expected to benefit from the growing adoption of AI. The report does not establish whether the full amount will be raised or when the fund could begin investing.

SoftBank has completed a $30 billion OpenAI investment

The reported fundraising comes shortly after SoftBank announced that it had completed its $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of the ChatGPT maker’s latest fundraising round. The Japanese investment group has made AI a central part of its investment strategy, with OpenAI among its most significant commitments.

SoftBank also raised $11.1 billion last month through a high-yield corporate bond sale, which the supplied report describes as the largest of its kind globally. The funds were intended to support its substantial OpenAI investment.

These moves highlight the scale of capital required to compete in the AI sector, where developing and deploying advanced systems can demand significant investment.

What could the proposed AI fund mean?

A fund focused on acquiring companies and introducing AI into their operations would extend SoftBank’s ambitions beyond investing directly in AI developers.

The approach could involve backing businesses that use AI to improve productivity, automate processes or change how they deliver services. These are potential applications of the proposed strategy, rather than confirmed targets for the fund.

Securing Gulf investment could provide SoftBank with another source of capital as competition for AI-related opportunities intensifies. However, the proposed fundraising remains at the discussion stage, according to the report.