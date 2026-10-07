/OpenAI’s new Dots can keep working while you sleep: Here’s how they differ from ChatGPT

OpenAI is taking AI agents a step further with Dots, a new type of persistent AI assistant designed to keep working after a user leaves a ChatGPT conversation. Powered by GPT-6 Astra, the agents get their own cloud computers and can connect to more than 4,000 apps through OpenAI’s plugin ecosystem.

Unlike a normal chatbot that waits for the next question, Dots are designed to take responsibility for an ongoing task. They can monitor projects, perform background work, use connected software and alert users when a decision needs human input.

What makes OpenAI Dots different?

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The biggest change is persistence. A traditional AI interaction usually ends when the answer is delivered. OpenAI wants Dots to work more like a digital employee that remembers its assignment and continues working. The company gives examples such as keeping sales proposals updated, processing interviews into content, monitoring software feedback and maintaining launch materials as a product changes. Dots can also run several tasks in parallel and continue working even when the user's own computer is switched off. Each Dot runs on OpenAI-managed cloud infrastructure with its own persistent environment. That means browser sessions, files and software can remain available between periods of work.

OpenAI Dots vs Claude Cowork and Meta Muse

OpenAI is entering a rapidly expanding AI-agent market. Anthropic's Claude Cowork is also designed to handle multi-step knowledge work, while Meta Muse can perform tasks from its own cloud environment. The competition is therefore shifting from simply asking which AI model gives the best answer to asking which AI agent users are willing to trust with an ongoing responsibility. That could also create a new advantage for AI companies: switching costs. Once an agent has accumulated context about a business and become connected to its software, moving to another system could become considerably harder.

The big catch: access, cost and trust

Persistent agents need access to data and applications to be useful. That creates security, privacy and governance concerns, particularly when Dots are connected to email, documents, GitHub or enterprise systems. OpenAI has approval mechanisms for sensitive actions, while users can create rules requiring human approval for certain activities. However, the company also warns that agents can make mistakes when following those instructions.