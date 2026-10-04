/ChatGPT gets virtual try-on feature: You can now see how clothes look on you before buying

Online shopping is getting a new AI twist. OpenAI has introduced virtual try-on in ChatGPT, allowing users to upload a selfie or full-body photo and see how selected clothes and accessories could look on them before making a purchase.

The feature is rolling out globally alongside a new Favorites tool, taking ChatGPT beyond product recommendations and towards a more visual shopping experience.

How ChatGPT virtual try-on works

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Users can upload a photo of themselves and select the new Try On option when it appears with eligible shopping results. ChatGPT then generates an image showing the selected item on the user. There is another way to use the feature. Users can upload a screenshot of a product from a shopping website and ask ChatGPT to virtually try it on them. The feature is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.5 model. OpenAI says the model is better at handling lighting and textures, follows image-editing instructions more accurately and generates images with lower latency. This could be particularly useful for people who are unsure whether a particular style, colour or item will suit them.

From one product to an entire outfit

The tool is not limited to trying on a single item. Users can describe the kind of look they want and ask ChatGPT to find clothes and accessories that fit that style. They can also upload an image of a celebrity outfit and ask ChatGPT to find similar products that are available to buy. That turns ChatGPT into more than a traditional shopping search tool. Instead of simply finding products, it can help users explore how different pieces could work together visually. However, shoppers should remember that an AI-generated preview is not a guarantee of how an item will actually fit or look in real life. Factors such as sizing, fabric, cut and lighting can affect the final appearance.

ChatGPT Favorites lets shoppers save products