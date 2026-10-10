/Blow for New Zealand: William O’Rourke ruled out of India series, eyes return in Australia Tests

New Zealand dealt with another massive injury blow after losing their strike bowler William O’Rourke for the India series, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Saturday. The lanky fast bowler continues to recover from hamstring and calf muscle injuries and will not feature in the five ODIs and two Tests against India at home as a precaution, a statement from the national body read.

Coach Rob Walter, however, is hopeful that his new-ball bowler will be fit in time for the away four-match Test series against Australia starting in early December.

"It's obviously disappointing for Will to have to miss such a marquee tour at home against India," Walter said. "We all agreed it was best for him to take some more time to rehabilitate both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads.

"Our pace bowling resources will be critical over the next few months so we're taking a conservative approach to Will's return to ensure he's fully fit before he takes the field again."

O’Rourke has been impressive since his Test debut in 2024, playing 14 matches and returning with 49 wickets at under 25. The right-arm quick was instrumental in New Zealand’s last Test series win (2-1) in England in June, picking up 10 wickets, but hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring in the series decider at Trent Bridge, which also happened to be Ben Stokes’ retirement match.

He subsequently suffered a calf injury at a training session in August.

The 25-year-old was previously sidelined for seven months with a back stress fracture before returning to competitive cricket earlier this year.