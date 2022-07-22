WI vs IND: With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, India name new vice-captain for 1st ODI in Trinidad

Shikhar Dhawan-led India have kicked off their white-ball series versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island, on Friday evening (July 22) in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Ahead of the three-match ODI series opener, India was dealt with a huge blow as vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out from the first two games due to a right knee injury.

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," BCCI wrote in an official statement. Sharing India's playing XI for the first ODI, BCCI also mentioned Dhawan's new deputy.

At the coin toss, Dhawan & Co. have been asked to bat first. After losing the toss, the veteran left-hander told, "We were thinking of batting second, the weather looks like it will rain later on and the wicket is sticky but we are happy to bat first. I'm a very cool captain and like to guide the team, I will love to take the right decision but importantly make sure the process is right, we are focussing on the process and make sure we get the right result. It's complimentary, so much of talent in the country due to our domestic cricket and the IPL. The boys got a lot of exposure, it's a great opportunity for all to showcase our talent. There's Surya, Shreyas, Sanju all the boys are quite good - even myself (smiles). Lots of fans come from overseas to support us, we always like playing here in the Caribbean, the guys are really looking forward to it."

India are without regular captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI leg (the latter two are not part of the whole tour). Meanwhile, KL Rahul has tested positive for Covid-19 whereas Jadeja is out of action due to fitness concerns.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales