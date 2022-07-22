India to host South Africa, Australia for three T20Is each prior to T20 World Cup, reveals Sourav Ganguly

India are set to host South Africa and Australia for three T20Is each before heading to the forthcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development after the board's Apex Council on Thursday (July 21).

Virat Kohli-led India had a disastrous campaign in last year's T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. Hence, the board is keen to leave no stone unturned this time around to ensure Men in Blue's success in the upcoming showpiece event Down Under. Hence, two more home series have been confirmed now in the shortest format in the run-up to the marquee tournament.

"We will host SA and Australia for three T20Is each before going for the T20 World Cup. South Africa will come to India after concluding their ongoing England tour (in September). All those venues which didn’t get to stage a game against SA- Ranchi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Mohali- will host T20Is against SA and Australia,” Ganguly told the media.

The two T20I series will be held in September-October -- after the 2022 Asia Cup (also to be held in the shortest format) in the UAE -- whereas the final dates and venues will be revealed later.

The Indian team had hosted South Africa in five T20Is in early June, soon after the end of IPL 2022. The series ended in a 2-2 stalemate. They will like to beat the Proteas this time around and also get the better of the World T20 champions Australia before leaving the country for the eighth edition of the T20 WC.