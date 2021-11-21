IOC president Thomas Bach interacts with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai in a video call

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach interacted virtually in a 30-minute long video call with the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who was apparently 'missing' after alleging that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

She made the allegations on social media (Weibo) but the post was deleted after half an hour it was published, causing a massive outcry globally as top tennis players such as Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, etc. raised their concerns about Shuai's whereabouts.

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Chairman and CEO, Steve Simon kept pressing Chinese authorities to investigate allegations made by the tennis player and also urged the player to make a public statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese media kept releasing photos and videos to assure the world that the 35-year-old tennis star is "safe" but it wasn't enough to convince the women's tennis governing body as it said it's positive to see Peng in the video but it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions.

However, a sigh of relief to those who were worrying about Peng, as IOC has released concrete evidence on its official Twitter handle. The world remained sceptical over photos and videos published by the Chinese state media, but the authority responsible for organising the modern Olympic Games can provide clarity.

The Twitter handle of IOC Media posted an image that appeared to be a video call setup and Shuai can be seen on the screen. The caption read: "Today, IOC President Thomas Bach, the Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Emma Terho @ELaaksonen3, and IOC Member in China Li Lingwei held a video call with three-time Olympian Peng Shuai from China. cc/ @Athlete365"

"Today, IOC President Thomas Bach held a video call with three-time Olympian Peng Shuai from China," the organisation said in a statement.

"At the beginning of the 30-minute call, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being," it said, adding that "she explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time".

"That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much."

Here's the post:

"I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern. She appeared to be relaxed. I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated," said Emma Terho.

At the end of the call, Bach invited Shuai for a dinner once he arrives in Beijing next January, which she gladly accepted.