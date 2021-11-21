Peng Shuai: World seeks answers as Chinese tennis player goes 'missing'; Here's is what we know so far

Here's a timeline of events and what we know so far:

Where is Peng Shuai?

China's tennis player Peng Shuai went missing after she alleged that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

International concerns have been mounter over the whereabouts of Shuai. From Naomi Osaka to Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic, players have raised concerns and urged the tennis world to unite.

A letter emerged, then photos and then a video by Chinese media to assure that the player is safe, but the concerns grew further.

(Photograph:AFP)