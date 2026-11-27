New Zealand recovered from a middle-session wobble to finish at 246/5 on Day 1 (Nov 27) of the second Test against India at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Tom Blundell (53 not out) and Glenn Phillips (36 not out) were at the crease at the close of play, having stitched together an unbeaten 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket. For India, Akash Deep picked up 2/52 while Anshul Kamboj, Washington Sundar, and debutant Gurnoor Brar took one wicket each. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, however, went wicketless despite bowling 19 overs for 37 runs, in a rare sight.

Latham finds form, Blundell continues from 1st Test

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl first in Christchurch. NZ skipper Tom Latham, who had bagged a pair in the first Test, found his form and scored 59 runs as he added 77 runs for the first wicket with Devon Conway. Akash Deep dismissed Conway (31) on the final ball of the first session as NZ went into lunch at 77/1.

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Henry Nicholls and Latham then added 33 runs for the second wicket and took New Zealand past 100 before Brar dismissed the Kiwi skipper. New Zealand lost two more wickets without adding a run and were reduced to 110/4 from 110/1 in the space of 16 balls.

Daryl Mitchell (31) and Blundell, who scored a magnificent 175 not out in the first Test, then added 74 runs for the fifth wicket before Sundar dismissed Mitchell to break the partnership. Blundell and Phillips then ensured no further loss for the hosts for the remainder of the day.

No Siraj or Jadeja for India