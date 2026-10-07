/FIFA allowed DR Congo into World Cup 2026 despite ineligible player probe, reports reveal

FIFA World Cup 2026, held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico earlier this year, faced criticism for multiple reasons including accommodation in host cities, scheduling, ticket prices, and more. During the tournament, one of the major controversies which erupted was allowing US player Folarin Balogun to play in the match against Belgium in the Round of 16 despite getting a red card in the previous match against Bosnia. Another controversy regarding a player's eligibility has now come to the fore with accusations that FIFA allowed an ineligible player to take part in the World Cup.

Did FIFA allow an ineligible player to take part in World Cup 2026?

According to a FIFA internal investigation, as reported by The Guardian, the apex body found that the Democratic Republic of the Congo had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers. Later on, the player, Lionel Mpasi – a goalkeeper – played in the main tournament as well, including in the Round of 32 against England. The goalie was ineligible because of being born in France, playing there at the youth level, and never changing nationalities officially.

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How was the case reported to FIFA?

Nigeria, who played against DRC in November in the qualifiers, had reported the issue to FIFA. The investigators, who work independently, knew about the situation before DRC played against Jamaica in the final intercontinental playoff round in March, reported The New York Times and Le Monde. FIFA, however, rejected the complaint on the basis that the complaint was made outside the required time frame.

Was Infantino involved?

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino was not involved in the investigation process, but his name might be involved as his former university associate, Véron Mosengo-Omba, was elected unopposed as president of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA) earlier this year in May.