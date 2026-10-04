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Novak Djokovic downs Zverev to book China Open semifinal against Medvedev

Gautam Sodhi
By AFP
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 23:21 IST
Novak Djokovic downs Zverev to book China Open semifinal against Medvedev

Novak Djokovic downs Zverev to book China Open semifinal against Medvedev Photograph: (AFP)

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Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the China Open, extending his unbeaten Beijing streak to 32 matches and setting up a blockbuster semi-final against Daniil Medvedev. 

Novak Djokovic rolled back the years to oust Alexander Zverev from the China Open on Sunday, beating the top seed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster semi-final with Daniil Medvedev. The 39-year-old Serbian electrified a packed crowd in Beijing, where he extended an astonishing winning streak to 32 matches and is a firm fan favourite.

Djokovic called it one of his best matches of the year, alongside his epic five-set win over Italy's Jannik Sinner to reach the final at the Australian Open.

He told reporters such battles were "evidence to me that I can still beat the best players in the world on the biggest stage".

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"Things are a bit different nowadays. It's hard to be consistently playing on the highest level like the youngsters," he said.

He needed to play a mix of shots in "high-risk tennis" against the German, but he said feeling "physically pretty good" on the court after dealing all year with health issues helped him fight back. Djokovic got off to a poor start, double-faulting twice in the first game to help Zverev, a decade his junior, break serve instantly. Boos filled the stadium soon afterward when the umpire agreed to replay a point Djokovic had won, after Zverev complained about a flicker in the LED panels during play.

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The German saw out the first set from there, but a valiant Djokovic roared back to seal the second with a cross-court winner to break serve and force a decider.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion faced 19 Zverev aces throughout the match but held steady on his own serve to go 5-4 ahead in the final set. He then broke the world number two to take the set and the match, seemingly defying his recent physical difficulties with victory in a gruelling two hours and 34 minutes.

Djokovic will face Medvedev in the final four after the former world number one dispatched Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz also advanced to the semi-finals after beating Karen Khachanov, and will play Australia's Alex de Minaur, who survived a gruelling test to beat Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

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