/IND vs SA: Not Bumrah, but THIS man was the difference, says Proteas coach Shukri Conrad in Ahmedabad

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad was full of praise for the Indian team after they pocketed the T20I series 3-1 with a 30-run win in Ahmedabad on Friday (Dec 19). Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, India won after the heroics of Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma; however, Conrad was in awe of Hardik Pandya, who played a match-winning knock. According to the Proteas coach, Hardik was the difference-maker for the hosts and will be a key weapon for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Conrad in awe of Hardik

“If I were brutally honest, in taking nothing away from Bumrah, I think Hardik’s been the difference between the two teams. I think his knock tonight was the difference between us winning and losing. I think he played a knock in the first one as well, where he just walked in, and we had him in a little bit of trouble,” Conrad said after the match.

Pandya led India's batting assault with his 16-ball 50 to set up a 30-run win over South Africa and clinch the series 3-1 in the fifth T20 on Friday. A punishing 105-run fourth partnership between Pandya, who hammered 63 off 25 balls, and Tilak Varma (73) swept India to 231-5 at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In reply, South Africa started strongly thanks to a 35-ball 65 by Quinton de Kock, who played his 100th T20 for the national team, but the opener's departure triggered a collapse, and the Proteas ended on 201-8.

The win sealed India's eighth consecutive T20 series triumph, a streak that began in December 2023. South Africa began the tour with a stunning 2-0 triumph in the Test series, but the white-ball contests proved disappointing as they also lost the one-day series 2-1.