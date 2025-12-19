/IND vs SA, 5th T20I: India secure series 3-1 with 30-run victory in Ahmedabad

India signed off their home season in style with a commanding 30-run win over South Africa in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday (Dec 19), clinching the series 3–1. A strong batting show, led by Hardik Pandya (63) and Tilak Varma (73), helped India post a big total of 231 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pandya played a blazing knock, while Tilak provided solid support at the other end. In reply, South Africa started well but lost momentum as India’s bowlers tightened the grip. Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with timely wickets, triggering a collapse and sealing a convincing win for the hosts.

India were put in to bat first and got off to a quick start even without Shubman Gill. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson played freely in the power play, attacking the bowlers and keeping the scoreboard moving. The pair added 63 runs in quick time, giving India the early push they needed. Abhishek looked in good touch before getting out, while Samson made the most of his opportunity at the top with a confident knock.

After Samson’s dismissal, India slowed down briefly, but Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya soon took control. Tilak batted with calm and confidence, finding gaps and rotating the strike well. Hardik brought the power, clearing the boundary with ease and putting the South African bowlers under pressure. His quick half-century changed the mood of the game and lifted the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The partnership between Hardik and Tilak proved to be the turning point. The duo added 105 runs in no time, turning a strong position into a massive total. Their attacking approach in the final overs helped India cross 230, setting South Africa a very tough target under lights.

South Africa began the chase on a positive note, with Quinton de Kock leading from the front. The visitors scored quickly in the power play and stayed in the hunt early on. However, things changed once Jasprit Bumrah was brought back into the attack. His disciplined bowling broke the flow and brought India the crucial breakthrough.