/PBKS may approach BCCI over Josh Inglis availability after IPL 2026 auction twist

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are considering approaching the BCCI after fresh developments around Josh Inglis’ availability for the IPL 2026 season. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction after he informed the franchise that he would not be available for the full season due to his wedding and honeymoon plans. Inglis had told PBKS that his wedding was scheduled for April 18 and that he would be available for only 10 to 14 days later in the tournament.

Based on this information, the BCCI reportedly informed all franchises before the auction that Inglis would be available for just four matches. Despite this, Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for INR 8.6 crore after a bidding war with SunRisers Hyderabad in the mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi.

This move has not gone down well with Punjab Kings. According to media reports, PBKS believe there may have been a miscommunication regarding Inglis’ availability, especially after fresh indications that the player could feature for a longer period in the tournament.

The report further states that Inglis is now considering postponing his honeymoon and joining the IPL immediately after his wedding. Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer is said to be in talks with the player regarding the revised plan.

“Now that he has got such a bid, he might even come at the start of the season, leave for the wedding, and come back soon after,” a source was quoted as saying in the report. Punjab Kings had informed the BCCI about releasing Inglis just 45 minutes before the retention deadline on November 15. The franchise feels that other teams may have had more clarity on the player’s plans than they did.

The report also mentioned that LSG’s coaching group, including Langer and director Tom Moody, and the SRH combination of Daniel Vettori and Pat Cummins, appeared to have more information than PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting.