/From Rafael Nadal to Andy Murray: 6 potential candidates to coach Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is searching for a new coach for 2026. Explore 6 potential candidates, from Rafael Nadal’s to Andy Murray’s mentors, who could guide the young tennis star to future success.
Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm with his aggressive style, speed, and six Grand Slam titles. After the departure of Juan Carlos Ferrero, he is now on the hunt for a new coach to guide the next phase of his career.
Samuel Lopez is the familiar face in Carlos Alcaraz’s team and the current interim coach. Having worked closely with Juan Carlos Ferrero, López knows Alcaraz’s game inside out and offers continuity as the Spaniard prepares for the 2026 season.
David Ferrer brings experience, calm leadership, and a deep understanding of Spanish tennis. A former Davis Cup captain, Ferrer has worked with top players before and could guide Alcaraz with discipline, hard work, and strong match awareness.
Carlos Moya is a proven Grand Slam-winning coach, best known for his successful partnership with Rafael Nadal. His tactical mind and experience at the highest level could help Alcaraz handle pressure moments and extend his dominance at the top.
Rafael Nadal as a coach would be a dream pairing for many fans. A 22-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal could share unmatched experience, mental strength, and match intelligence with Alcaraz, shaping the next phase of the young star’s career.
Goran Ivanisevic is known for his no-nonsense approach and success with Novak Djokovic. Working with Ivanisevic could bring fresh ideas, sharper aggression, and big-match confidence to Alcaraz’s game as he looks to evolve further.
Andy Murray may be an unlikely option, but his recent coaching role with Djokovic showed his sharp tennis mind. Murray’s tactical thinking, competitiveness, and experience in long battles could offer Alcaraz a new perspective on the tour.