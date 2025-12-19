/Meet top 5 Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets in 2025, check who tops the list

From Varun Chakravarthy to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets in 2025. This list also includes Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakravarthy, known for his mystery spin bowling, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets in 2025. In 20 matches, Chakravarthy has picked up 36 wickets at a bowling average of 13.19 and an economy of 7.08.
Kuldeep Yadav also had an exceptional T20I year for India with the bowl in 2025, taking 21 wickets in 10 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable mystery spinners.
India's star all-rounder Axar Patel is next on this list. In 2025, he has played 19 T20I matches and picked up 17 wickets at a bowling average of 19.17 and an economy of 6.93.
Arshdeep Singh is also among India’s leading T20I wicket-takers in 2025, having picked 15 wickets in 12 matches at a bowling average of 24.00 and economy of 8.88.
Jasprit Bumrah sits fifth on the list, having taken 14 wickets in 13 T20I matches at a bowling average of 20.71 and an economy of 7.21.