/'We’ve broken the host curse before': Robin Uthappa backs India to defend T20 World Cup on home soil

Former India player and commentator Robin Uthappa has backed India to defend its T20 World Cup title as they face stern competition ahead of the tournament. India, which won the 2024 T20 World Cup going undefeated in the edition, will enter the latest tournament under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. JioStar expert Robin Uthappa has backed the Men in Blue to win the World Cup, comparing them to the Women’s team as 50 days remain until the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Can India break the hosts' jinx?

“We’ve broken the host curse before, with the Women’s World Cup, and I believe India can do it again. It’s possible when everything aligns: team unity, playing for each other, building camaraderie during the tournament, and sheer collective desire to win,” Uthappa said while speaking in JioStar Press Room.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

No team in the history of the T20 World Cup has won the tournament on home soil, with Sri Lanka being the closest in 2012 when they lost to the West Indies. According to Uthappa, India have all the necessary tools in the arsenal to win the T20 World Cup.

When is the squad announcement?

The selection committee, led by Agarkar, will have a huge call to make on Saturday (Dec 20) with eyes firmly on a few big names, including Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. “India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad will be announced on Saturday with the same squad being named for the New Zealand series,” a BCCI source told WION.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

India is one of the favourites to win the World Cup, with home advantage being a crucial factor. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to travel to Mumbai overnight with India playing in the final T20I against South Africa on Friday. Gill, despite struggling with form and injury, is expected to be picked up, while Rinku Singh, who was dropped from the South Africa series, will face an anxious wait.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

The bowling department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to be available for the series and the World Cup. He played a key role in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup in 2024 alongside Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

Catch all the reactions from India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad announcement, on December 20, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.