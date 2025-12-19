LOGIN
Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs in 2025, check who tops the list

From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs in 2025. This list also includes Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson

Abhishek Sharma - 859 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma - 859 runs

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as India's most prolific T20I batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 859 runs in 21 matches, including five half-centuries and a century.

Tilak Varma - 567 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilak Varma - 567 runs

Tilak Varma is second-highest T20I run-scorer for India this year, with 567 runs in 20 matches. His tally also includes four half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya - 302 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya - 302 runs

Hardik Pandya also had an exceptional T20I year for India with the bat in 2025, scoring 302 runs in 15 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable middle-order batters.

Shubman Gill - 291 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill - 291 runs

Shubman Gill has piled up 291 runs in 15 T20I matches in 2025. His tally also includes 38 fours and four huge sixes.

Sanju Samson - 222 runs
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson - 222 runs

Indian opener Sanju Samson is fifth on this list with 222 runs in 15 T20I matches. His tally also includes a half-century.

