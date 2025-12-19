From Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most T20I runs in 2025. This list also includes Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson
Abhishek Sharma has emerged as India's most prolific T20I batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 859 runs in 21 matches, including five half-centuries and a century.
Tilak Varma is second-highest T20I run-scorer for India this year, with 567 runs in 20 matches. His tally also includes four half-centuries.
Hardik Pandya also had an exceptional T20I year for India with the bat in 2025, scoring 302 runs in 15 matches and proving his worth as one of India's most valuable middle-order batters.
Shubman Gill has piled up 291 runs in 15 T20I matches in 2025. His tally also includes 38 fours and four huge sixes.
Indian opener Sanju Samson is fifth on this list with 222 runs in 15 T20I matches. His tally also includes a half-century.