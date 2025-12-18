LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most T20 runs in 2025, check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 17:15 IST

From Sahibzada Farhan to Nicholas Pooran, here's a look at the top five batters with most T20 runs in 2025. This list also includes Shai Hope, Tim Seifert and Abhishek Sharma.

Sahibzada Farhan - 1,825 runs
Sahibzada Farhan has emerged as the most prolific T20 batter of 2025, piling up an impressive 1,825 runs in 45 matches, including four centuries and 12 fifties.

Nicholas Pooran - 1,752 runs
Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran is second-highest T20 run-scorer this year, with 1,752 runs in 57 matches. His tally also includes 14 fifties and a century.

Shai Hope - 1,650 runs
Shai Hope has had an exceptional T20 year with the bat in 2025, scoring 1,650 runs in 50 matches and proving his worth as one of most valuable batters in T20s.

Tim Seifert - 1,585 runs
New Zealand's top order batter Tim Seifert has piled up 1,585 runs in 60 T20 matches in 2025, including two centuries and five half-centuries

Abhishek Sharma -1,568 runs
India's star opener Abhishek Sharma is fifth on this list with 1,568 runs in 40 T20 matches. His tally also includes three centuries and nine half-centuries.

