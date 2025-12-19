/5 Indian batters with fastest T20I fifties: Hardik ranks second, check the leader

Hardik Pandya ranks second among Indian batters with the fastest T20I fifties. Yuvraj Singh holds the record, while Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav complete the top five.
Yuvraj Singh lit up Durban in 2007 with one of the most iconic T20I knocks ever. He smashed six sixes in one over to Stuart Broad and raced to a 12-ball fifty, changing the game and Indian T20 history forever.
Hardik Pandya went into full attack mode at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in 2025. Walking in under pressure, he smashed a 16-ball fifty with clean hitting, completely swinging the match in India’s favour.
Abhishek Sharma announced himself on the big stage in 2025 with a fearless knock. At the venue in England, he took on the bowling from ball one and brought up a rapid 17-ball fifty with confident strokeplay.
KL Rahul showed his explosive side during the 2021 match against Scotland. Playing with freedom, he found gaps and cleared the ropes regularly, reaching his fifty in just 18 balls and giving India a flying start.
Suryakumar Yadav dazzled the crowd in 2022 with his trademark shots against South Africa. Mixing innovation with timing, he raced to an 18-ball fifty, making the bowlers look helpless on the day.