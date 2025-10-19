/AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit, Virat disappoint on return as pressure mounts on star duo

It was a day to forget for India’s star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they failed to deliver on their return to the national side. Playing at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the first of three ODI matches on Sunday (Oct 19), Rohit (8) was followed by Virat (0) as both were dismissed in the opening 30 minutes of the Indian innings. Then failure came after much hype surrounding the return of both Virat and Rohit to the Indian side after seven months.

Rohit, Virat disappoint on return

Having waited seven months to return to action for the national side, things did not go according to plan for the Indian star duo. On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Rohit was dismissed after being surprised by a ball that stayed short. The resulting delivery saw Rohit edge the ball to Matthew Renshaw, who was on his ODI debut. Renshaw, standing in the second slip, made no mistakes as India lost their former skipper.

Things would then turn from bad to worse as Virat’s stay did not last long in the middle. Having played out a maiden over against Mitchell Starc, the former India captain tried to put away the same bowler on the first ball of the seventh over; however, Virat’s effort was clutched by Cooper Connolly at point. The star batter failed to break the duck and returned empty-handed on his return.

At the time of writing, India were 25/3 in 8.3 overs as rain interrupted play at the Optus Stadium. New skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed on the first ball of the ninth over on 10, having been dismissed by Nathan Ellis while attempting a flick to the fine leg region. Shreyas Iyer (2) and Axar Patel (0) were in the middle with rain playing spoilsport.