/IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
India will take on Australia in a much-awaited three-match ODI series starting from Sunday (Oct 19) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This series begins a new chapter for India in 50-over format, as Shubman Gill takes charge as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Fans are excited to see the return of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will play their first ODI since winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. India will look to begin the series with a strong win.
On the other hand, Australia has struggled in the 50-over format this year, including a 2-1 series loss to South Africa. They also lost to India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The hosts will now aim to bounce back and start the home series on a positive note.
The opening ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia is scheduled for Oct 19 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST, with the match set to begin at 9:00 AM IST.
India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.
The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel(wk) and Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis and Matthew Kuhnemann