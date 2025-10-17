/From Steve Smith to Virat Kohli, 5 active batters with most runs in India vs Australia ODIs

From Steve Smith to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five active batters with most runs in India vs Australia ODIs. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, tops the list of active batters with most runs in India vs Australia ODIs. In 50 ODI matches, Kohli has scored 2,451 runs at an average of 54.46. His tally also includes eight centuries and 15 half-centuries.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, features second on this list. In 46 ODIs against Australia, Rohit has scored 2407 runs at an average of 57.30. His tally also includes eight centuries.
Australian star batter, Steve Smith, is next on this list with 1383 runs in 30 matches. He maintains a good batting average of 53.19 against India in ODIs.
Glenn Maxwell, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with 950 runs in 33 ODI matches against India. He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in international cricket.
KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, features fifth on this list. In 17 ODIs against Australia, Rahul has scored 733 runs at an average of 61.08. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.