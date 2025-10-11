/From Mitchell Johnson to Brett Lee, 5 Australian bowlers with most wickets against India in ODIs, no.3 will surprise you

From Mitchell Johnson to Brett Lee, here's a look at the top five Australian bowlers with most wickets against India in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Steve Waugh, Adam Zampa and Glenn McGrath
The veteran Australian pacer, Brett Lee, tops the list of Australian bowlers with most wickets against India in ODIs. In 32 matches against India, the right-arm pacer took 55 wickets at a bowling average of 21.00.
He was one of the most dangerous bowlers in international cricket during his era.
Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson features second on this list. He picked up 43 wickets in 27 ODI matches at a bowling average of 26.06 and economy of 5.08.
Australia's Steve Waugh is next on this list with 43 wickets in 53 ODI matches. His tally also includes a single four-wicket haul.
Adam Zampa, known for his mystery spin bowling, features fourth on this list. He is the only active player on this list. In 24 ODIs against India, Zampa took 37 wickets at a bowling average of 33.32.
Former Australian great, Glenn McGrath, is also a part of this list. In 25 ODIs against India, McGrath picked up 34 wickets at a bowling average of 26.76.