/WION Exclusive: 'There’ll be a lot of pressure… but it’ll be fun to watch' — Aaron Finch on fiery pace battle as India-Australia rivalry begins

A new chapter in India’s white-ball journey begins on Sunday (October 19) as Shubman Gill leads the team in the first ODI against Australia in Perth, marking the start of a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. The tour comes at a pivotal time for both sides — India ushering in a fresh leadership cycle ahead of the 2027 World Cup, and Australia looking to test their bench strength amid injury concerns to key players. The series rekindles one of cricket’s most intense modern rivalries. From the Gabba heroics to recent white-ball thrillers, India–Australia contests have rarely been short of drama or firepower. With the hosts boasting their traditional pace battery and the visitors armed with a growing arsenal of fast bowlers, the stage is set for another fierce duel.

Ahead of the first OD,I former Australia batter Aaron Finch underlined the significance of the pace battle that has come to define India’s tours Down Under. Responding to question from WION during a virtual interaction, Finch said he expects both attacks to play a decisive role. “Any time that India travel to Australia, it’s exciting because there’s pace,” Finch said. “There’s a dynamic fast bowling unit, obviously without Bumrah this time. But I think both teams are looking at depth. India are working on combinations with an eye to the World Cup. There’ll be some aggressive batters at the top, a lot of experience, and a lot of pressure — but it’ll be great fun to watch.”

India’s rise as a fast-bowling force has flipped long-held narratives. Their back-to-back Test series wins in 2018–19 and 2020–21 were built on the shoulders of their quicks, and that evolution has extended into the limited-overs game. Finch, however, brushed aside suggestions that Australia are under pressure to reassert dominance at home. “I don’t think there’s any extra pressure to take back dominance,” he said. “Both teams have had success home and away in the one-day format. Any time you wear your national cap, you’re representing everyone who supports cricket in your country. There’s never any extra pressure — because you can’t try harder than you already do.”

Shubman Gill as ODI captain

The series also marks Gill’s first assignment as full-time ODI captain, a move Finch endorsed as a smart call for the next four-year cycle. “It’s a great move to get Shubman in at this time,” Finch, JioStar expert said during a media day ahead of the first ODI of India’s Tour of Australia on October 19. “He’s a wonderful player in all formats, and this gives him the runway to lead well into the next World Cup cycle. Planning and preparation are so important — and he’s shown he’s up for it.” Australia will be without captain Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, with the absences opening doors for fringe players. “While you want to win every series, at this time of the cycle it’s also about fact-finding,” Finch explained. “Matt Renshaw is one I’m excited to see get opportunities. He’s evolved his game and can slot in at different positions. This is the time to find combinations and depth.”

Finch also spoke about Rohit Sharma’s continued impact, despite no longer captaining the ODI side. “The great thing about Rohit’s approach has been his sacrifice for the team,” Finch said. “It would’ve been easy for him to just keep batting for records, but he changed his game to dominate the first 10 overs. That won’t change. Like when Travis Head walks out to bat, you can’t turn the TV off — something exciting will happen.”

The India–Australia rivalry, Finch added, remains one of cricket’s most intense. “You look back over time, both teams have been right at the top,” he said. “Virat Kohli brings that intensity from ball one, for Australia it was David Warner. Two proud cricketing countries that leave nothing in the tank — that’s what makes these series special.”

Rohit-Kohli last series in Australia?