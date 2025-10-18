/India-W vs England-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women will face England Women in match 20 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 19). After suffering two consecutive defeats, India are placed fourth in the points table and will look to bounce back with a win to boost their chances in the tournament. On the other hand, England are currently third with three wins and will be aiming for another strong performance to strengthen their position. As the two powerhouses gear up for this high-stake clash, here’s a look at the key head-to-head records between India Women and England Women in ODIs.

IND-W vs ENG-W: Head-to-head records

India Women and England Women have clashed 78 times in WODI matches, with England dominating the rivalry, winning 41 of those encounters, while India has emerged victorious in 35 matches.

The highest total in this rivalry is 333 by India Women, scored in Canterbury on 21 Sep 2022, when they dominated England Women and won comfortably after posting the mammoth total in 50 overs. The lowest total, meanwhile, belongs to England Women, who were bowled out for only 50 runs in Silchar back in December 2005, suffering a crushing defeat to the Women in Blue.

In terms of individual performances, former India captain Mithali Raj stands out as the leading run-scorer in this rivalry. Between 1999 and 2022, she amassed 2,005 runs in 54 innings at an average of 48.90, with 20 half-centuries and a highest score of 98. Among bowlers, India's Jhulan Goswami leads the charts with 78 wickets in 59 matches between 2002 and 2022, maintaining an impressive average of 19.20 and best figures of 5 for 16.